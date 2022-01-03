Music club’s lifetime achievement award for K. Jayakumar

‘In recognition of his outstanding contributions to culture’

The Thiruvananthapuram Music Club (TMC) has honoured poet, lyricist and former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar with its maiden lifetime achievement award.

The award is in recognition of his outstanding contributions to culture, the TMC said in a statement.

Former Director General of Police A. Hemachandran presented the award to Mr. Jayakumar at a Christmas-New Year celebration organised by the TMC at Vattappara.

The TMC is a forum of amateur singers and music buffs. Mr. Jayakumar, Mr. Hemachandran, TMC president M. Ayyappan, music director Ronnie Raphael and Cherian Philip spoke.