Murder: Police to seek custody of accused

The police team investigating the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Ambalamukku will seek custody of the prime accused for collection of further evidence in the case.

Akshay, 22, who has been accused of murdering his mother, Deepa, at their residence on Mannadi Lane, near Ambalamukku, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday.

The city police expect to gain custody of the accused within a week.

The accused had allegedly burnt the body using kerosene.

He had also destroyed his mother’s mobile phone and the cloth that was allegedly used to strangulate the victim as part of destroying evidence, according to Peroorkada Inspector Stuart Keeler.