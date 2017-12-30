Murder: Police to seek custody of accused

The police team investigating the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Ambalamukku will seek custody of the prime accused for collection of further evidence in the case.
Akshay, 22, who has been accused of murdering his mother, Deepa, at their residence on Mannadi Lane, near Ambalamukku, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday.
The city police expect to gain custody of the accused within a week.
The accused had allegedly burnt the body using kerosene.
He had also destroyed his mother’s mobile phone and the cloth that was allegedly used to strangulate the victim as part of destroying evidence, according to Peroorkada Inspector Stuart Keeler.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor