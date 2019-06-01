Murder attempt on woman: Man arrested

The Medical College police arrested a 35-year-old man on the charge of attempting to murder a woman near the Government Medical College Hospital on Friday. The accused, identified as Nithin, 35, of Sasthampoika in Kollam, committed the crime after the victim had spurned his marriage proposal.

The right ear of the victim, a widowed mother of a boy, was partially severed. There are injuries on her neck too.

The incident occurred on the Old Medical College road around 7.15 a.m. when the woman, a nursing assistant at SAT Hospital, was on her way to her workplace from her rented house. Nithin allegedly waylaid her, though she was accompanied by two colleagues.

Nithin had met the victim while he was working as an ambulance driver for a hospital in Kollam. During trips to SAT Hospital, he allegedly attempted to befriend her and proposed marriage to her a few months ago. With the woman not responding to his advances, Nithin planned to murder her and commit suicide, the police said.

Out of danger

His plans, however, were foiled by a police patrol personnel came rushing upon hearing the cries of the victim’s colleagues. The victim, who is out of danger, is being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Nithin has been remanded in judicial custody.