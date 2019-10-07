A Lakshadeepam Vilambara Vilakku will be installed in connection with the Murajapam Lakshadeepam at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here.
The Murajapam ritual will be held from November 21 to January 15. The Lakshadeepam (lighting of one lakh lamps) will mark the end of the 56-day ritual.
The Lakshadeepam Vilambara Vilakku will be installed at the eastern gate of the temple ahead of the Murajapam Lakshadeepam festival on Tuesday. Moolam Tirunal Ramavarma of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore will light the lamp at 8 a.m.
The Murajapam will be held after the Alpasi festival from October 26 to November 4.
Arrangements are under way at the temple for the Murajapam, held once every six years and involving chanting of Vedas by scholars from various parts of the country.
Food and accommodation for scholars from the Kanchipuram, Sringeri, and Pejawar maths will be arranged by the temple.
