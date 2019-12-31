Multilevel parking lots becoming reality

Not so long back, the annual budget of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation used to have a few projects which would be proposed every year afresh, with the civic body having failed to make it a reality in the previous year.

One of the prominent projects in that list was the one related to setting up multilevel parking lots in the city, which was found to be repeating in at least three successive budgets without work ever taking off.

The project has finally become a reality this year, with the first multilevel parking lot nearing completion inside the city Corporation office premises at Palayam. Being executed under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, it is being completed at a cost of ₹5.64 crore. Out of this, 50% of the cost will be borne by the city Corporation, 30% by the Central government and 20% by the State government. The work has been delayed by a few months, as there was only one respondent for the tender initially. The work had to be retendered following this.

A blessing

For the civic body, which has been struggling to find adequate space for parking at the core area of the city, the idea of multilevel car parking has come as a blessing, as it can accommodate more vehicles in less space. Across seven floors, the facility constructed by a Coimbatore-based company can accommodate 102 cars at a time.

A sensor placed at the entry point calculates the weight and dimensions of the incoming vehicle, based on which the most suitable space is allocated by the system. On swiping the card provided at the entry point, the ramp from the specific spot allocated will arrive at the ground floor. The driver can leave the vehicle and exit the ramp, after which it will move and lock into the space allocated. During exit, the location and the time taken for the car to be brought to the ground floor will be indicated on swiping the card at the out-booth.

Mayor K.Sreekumar said that the parking facility in the Corporation premises would be inaugurated in January.

“Much of the work is over by now. Some more work needs to be done on the ramp and the fire safety sump, which is expected to be completed in two weeks. We are planning to inaugurate it as part of the 100-day action plan to mark the fourth anniversary of this council,” he said.

The work on the multilevel car parking facility at Putharikkandam Maithanam has already begun. It can accommodate 216 cars, 45 autorickshaws and 250 motorcycles. The work is expected to be completed within six months, at a cost of ₹11.74 crore.

While the parking lot at Putharikkandam will cater to the public visiting the crowded shopping areas of East Fort and Chala market, the one at the Corporation will come as a relief for the public visiting the Corporation office. Severe space crunch within the compound has been causing much difficulties to the visitors here.

At Medical College Junction, the proposed parking facility can accommodate 252 cards. It is estimated to cost ₹22 crore. At Thampanoor, a similar multilevel facility will be built under the city Corporation’s Smart City project, at the civic body’s current parking space opposite the railway station, adjacent to the New theatre road.

Soil testing

Currently, the soil testing ahead of the construction has been completed. Once the four parking facilities are completed, the parking woes of the city residents are expected to be addressed to some extent.

But, the success of these projects would depend on how much the users would adapt to it.

As the experience in cities like Delhi shows, many are reluctant to park their vehicles in multilevel parking facilities, as they find it to be not user-friendly and time consuming. Quite a few of them which were opened in recent years have been running below capacity due to this issue, with people preferring to park on the nearby roads or in the good old parking lots, where the car would remain on ground, rather than be hoisted several stories up.