Multilevel parking lot set to be opened to public

Facility on Corporation office premises gets fire, electrical safety clearances

The final hurdle seems to have been cleared for the opening of the city Corporation’s multilevel parking lot at its main office in Palayam, after months of delay, with the electrical inspectorate issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) on Monday after carrying out checks.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department had also issued an NOC.

According to Corporation officials, the power connection is expected within two days. The civic body had scheduled a meeting with the officials of the Tamil Nadu-based company, which constructed the facility and will run it, to decide on its management affairs and fixing of the rates.

With the company officials unable to reach here, the meeting has been postponed to next week. “Since the parking lot has now got all the required NOCs, it can be opened to the public as soon as the rates are fixed. The rates have to be approved by the council,” said a Corporation official.

The multi-level parking lot was formally inaugurated in October last year, around a year after the construction works had started under the city Corporation’s Smart City projects.

The structure of the parking lot was completed by December 2019. But the work on the fire safety equipment and testing had remained pending.

The opening of the parking lot was further delayed after the inspectorate said that fire exit stairs need to be added to the structure.

Only the ground floor of the facility is being used currently, for parking the cars of Corporation officials. Executed under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the parking lot was completed at a cost of ₹5.64 crore.

Half the cost was borne by the city Corporation, 30% by the Union government and 20% by the State government. An error in the estimates prepared by Kitco had led to a cost escalation of around ₹1 crore in the project.

Meanwhile, the works on two other multi-level parking lots at Putharikkandam and Medical College have also been delayed. The company has now demanded a rate revision considering the delay. This will also be taken up for discussion in the meeting to be held next week.