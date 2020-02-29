Three multipurpose shelters before monsoon

A multipurpose shelter for people affected by natural calamities coming up at Madhur in Kasaragod district.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 February 2020 18:32 IST

Shelters at Muttathara in capital, Kasaba in Kozhikode besides 14 already coming up

Three of the 14 multipurpose shelters being constructed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) for people affected by natural calamities in seven districts are expected to be completed before the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.

Each of the shelters can hold 600 to 1,000 people. Once completed, the three-storey buildings will take the burden off the schools and government buildings that now double up as makeshift relief centres during natural calamities such as floods and coastal erosion. The multi-purpose shelters are coming up under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP), the KSDMA says.

Construction is under way at Thazhava (Kollam), Cheruthana and Mararikulam (Alappuzha), Pallipuram and Thuruthipuram (Ernakulam), Kadapuram and Azhikode (Thrissur), Vettam and Palapetti (Malappuram), Kathiroor and Chelad (Kannur), Kudlu, Pullur and Madhur (Kasaragod).

Advertising

Advertising

Two more shelters are being planned at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaba in Kozhikode, KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose says.

Facilities

Coming up on government land and school premises within 10 km from the coast, the buildings offers separate accommodation spaces for men, women and the differently abled. The KSDMA is equipping the facilities with generators and permanent kitchens. “Additional amenities should be provided by the local bodies concerned,” Mr. Kuriakose says.

During non-emergency periods, the buildings can serve as classrooms, indoor sport arenas, Kudumbashree cafetaria or women’s gymnasiums as may be decided by the respective shelter management committees. However, they cannot be diverted permanently for such purposes.

“The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concerned will be the custodian of the buildings. Non-emergency-time use will be determined by the shelter management committees chaired by the head of the local body,” Mr. Kuriakose says.

Emergency response teams comprising local residents are being formed with the help of the National Disaster Response Force and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. Four separate groups are being formed for shelter management, warning, search and rescue and first aid.