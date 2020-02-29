Multi-purpose shelters coming up in seven districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is constructing multi-purpose shelters in seven districts for people affected by natural calamities.

Three of the shelters, each of which can hold 600 to 1,000 people, are expected to be completed before the onset of the southwest monsoon in June.

Once completed, the three-storey buildings will take the burden off schools and government buildings that now double up as makeshift relief centres during natural calamities such as floods and coastal erosion. The multi-purpose shelters were coming up under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP), the KSDMA said.

Construction is under way at Thazhava (Kollam); Cheruthana, Mararikulam (Alappuzha); Pallipuram, Thuruthipuram (Ernakulam); Kadappuram, Azhikode (Thrissur); Vettam, Palapetti (Malappuram); Kathiroor, Chelad (Kannur); Kudlu, Pullur, Madhur (Kasaragod).

Two more were being planned at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaba in Kozhikode, KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose said.

Coming up on government land and on school premises within 10 kilometres from the coast, the buildings feature separate accommodation spaces for men, women and the differently abled. KSDMA is also equipping the facilities with generators and permanent kitchens. “Additional amenities should be provided by the local bodies concerned,” Mr. Kuriakose said.

During non-emergency periods, the buildings can serve as class rooms, indoor sport arenas, Kudumbasree cafetarias or women’s gymnasiums as may be decided by the respective shelter management committees. However, they cannot be diverted permanently for such purposes. “The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concerned will be the custodian of the buildings. Non-emergency time use will be determined by shelter management committees chaired by the head of the local body,” Mr. Kuriakose said.

Emergency response teams comprising local residents are being formed with the help of National Disaster Response Force and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. Four separate groups are being formed for shelter management, warning, search and rescue and first aid.