Mullaperiyar dam records increase of 10 ft in water level in two days

The recorded water level on Saturday 2 p.m. was 134.5 ft with the dam’s maximum level at 142 ft.

With heavy rainfall recorded in catchment area for the past two days, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam increased considerably on Saturday. The water level reached 134.50 ft at 2 p.m.on Saturday, an unprecedented increase of over 10 ft in two days.

The maximum water level of the dam is 142 ft . There was an inflow of 8,143 cumecs of water into the dam while the discharge was 167 cumecs.

The flash flood on Thursday night inundated the towns of Vandiperiyar, Karinkulam Chappathu and Upputhara on the downstream of the dam while destroying the Santhipalam bridge and damaging the Kartinkulam Chappathu bridge.

Though the water receded on Friday morning, the rains continued creating concern among the people.

During the August 2018 floods, heavy damage was done to the downstream areas after the dam was opened forcing the release of water from Idukki reservoir on the downstream. With the district on red alert for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the district administration has made preparations to open relief camps in case of an emergency situation.

Kerala Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta, in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmughan on Saturday, demanded steps to release water to Vaigai dam in Theni district once water level touched the 136 ft. mark. He also sought a 24-hour advance notice in case of opening of the shutters of the dam.

He said that there was heavy rainfall in the State, especially in Idukki district, leading to a heavy inflow of water into the dam. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 116.20 ft on August 3 and it reached 131. 25 ft at 2 p.m on Friday.

The Mullaperiyar dam recorded a rainfall of 198.4 mm for the past 24 hours, he said, adding that immediate steps should be taken to release the water at different phases.

He also said that the details of the water level in the dam and the water flow should be handed over and discussed with Kerala.