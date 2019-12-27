‘Mud for food’: CPI(M) demotes S.P. Deepak

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demoted Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader and former chairman of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare S.P. Deepak. It has removed him from the Area Centre, Vanchiyoor, to a lower committee.

The party had purportedly found Mr. Deepak “guilty” of having “embarrassed” the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government by “falsely” claiming that the “derelict” children of a needy family at Vanchiyoor had eaten mud to stave off hunger.

The controversial statement had cost him his job last week reportedly at the instance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The party inquiry reportedly found that the “irresponsible and trumped-up” comment by Mr. Deepak had helped political detractors portray the LDF Government as patently indifferent to the daily deprivations of low-income families subsisting at the lowest echelons of society.

The party also purportedly concluded that Mr. Deepak’s revelation had come out like a bolt of the blue for the Government, which had repeatedly claimed it had eradicated hunger in the State. The Congress-led Opposition had weaponised Mr. Deepak’s statement and declared that hunger remained a stark reality in LDF-ruled Kerala.

Public outrage

An outraged public took the Government to task on social media for having “failed” the children.

Mr. Deepak had told a news channel last week that he had visited the spot and learned that the children had survived on “hot water” and little else. His statement appeared to belie the Government’s claim that it had prioritised child welfare and was pro-poor.

However, a subsequent investigation by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights found that Mr. Deepak’s claims were “phoney”. The commission said the family was at times dysfunctional owing to the drinking habits of the male parent, but the children never starved.

Later, a seemingly repentant Mr. Deepak told journalists that a few persons had misled him and he should have fact-checked before commenting on the issue. The CPI(M) has also demoted Vanchiyoor local committee secretary Vimal. The party would report its decision to lower committees soon.