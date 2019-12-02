Move to scuttle quota for Latin Catholics flayed

Tens of thousands of people participated in a mass rally and public meeting held at Neyyatinkara on Sunday to mark a congregation organised by the Kerala Latin Catholic Association.
Vicar General of the Neyyatinkara diocese Monsignor G. Christudas flagged off the rally from the municipal stadium to the Akshaya complex.
Reservation issue
Inaugurating the public meeting, Neyyatinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel condemned the moves to scuttle the reservation for the Latin Catholic community. He said the community would launch an agitation if its demands were not met.
KLCA State president Antony Nerona presided. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, MP, MLAs M. Vincent and K.S. Sabarinathan were among those who addressed the gathering.
