Move on temples opposed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 March 2020 01:20 IST

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has demanded the government drop the move to bring temples under the Trade Union Act.

Mr.Rajasekharan said in a statement here on Wednesday that temple employees should essentially have good service conditions.

Temples should be classified on the basis of their income and welfare fund and service conditions should be finalised for employees. Many private devaswoms do not have adequate funds to meet their routine expenses.

