More West Asia services from Thiruvananthapuram airport

Indigo Airlines flights to Abu Dhabi, Dammam

More international services will be launched from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Indigo Airlines is starting new services to Abu Dhabi in the U.A.E. and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi service began on Wednesday. Flight 6E1609 leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 9.30 p.m. and reaches Abu Dhabi at 12.10 a.m. In the return flight, Flight 6E1612 leaves Abu Dhabi at 1.30 a.m. and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 7.15 a.m. There will be three services in a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The daily service to Dammam will start from July 1. Flight 6E 1607 will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 a.m. and reach Dammam at 10.10 a.m. The return flight (6E 1608) will depart at 11.35 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.10 p.m.

Bookings for both services have commenced. The new services are being launched in view of the long-standing demand of travellers to launch more flights to the West Asian countries, said a release from the airport.