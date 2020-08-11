Thiruvananthapuram

More places in containment list

The district administration has declared Alummoodu ward in Neyyattinkara municipality; Venpakal in Athiyannoor grama panchayat; Office Ward in Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Kizhakkepuram ward in Elakamon grama panchayat; Kannankara and Poovathumoola wards in Manamboor grama panchayat; Thokkad in Chemmaruthy grama panchayat; and Melariyodu ward in Maranalloor grama panchayats; as containment zones.

At the same time, Pattom, Kunnukuzhy (except Bund Colony), Jagathy, Venganoor, and Perunthanni wards in the city Corporation limits; Mekkola and Puthusserymadam in Kollayil grama panchayat; and Alamukku, Pulinkode, Thattampara, Kattakada Market, and Poovachal ward in Poovachal grama panchayat; have been taken off the containment zone list.

