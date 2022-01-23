Thiruvananthapuram

More phone lines at control rooms

More telephone lines have been arranged in the call centres at the district control rooms in view of the current COVID-19 situation .

Public can contact the respective district control rooms to clarify doubts on COVID-19 treatment, quarantine, or isolation. The control rooms may be contacted for directions to help move a patient to hospital urgently.

Apart from the control rooms, Health department’s helpline DISHA 104, 1056, 0471-2552056 / 2551056 may also be called for clarifications on COVID-19. DISHA numbers can be called to get doctors’ services online, an official release said.


