More Japanese companies to invest in State, says CM

More companies from Japan are in line to set up their businesses in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the ‘Discover Japan’ cultural festival at the Ayyankali hall here on Friday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function.

In addition to Nissan, that is already functioning out of a campus in the capital, some other major organisations from Japan are ready to set shop here.

In the educational sector, the Shimane and Osaka Universities have agreed to co-operate with the State. In the fisheries sector too, there are plans for co-operation. Although there are quite a few job opportunities in Japan, language is a hurdle. The multi-language study centre at Kinfra will find a solution to this, said the Chief Minister.