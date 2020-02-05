More heterosexual people expected at pride walk

The third edition of Queerythm’s Queer Pride Walk will be held here on Saturday.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after the Supreme Court’s historic verdict that decriminalised homosexuality, the event is aimed at taking the message of increased visibility and family acceptance of the LGBTIQ community members to the people.

Queerythm president Prijith P.K. says besides community members, more number of cisgender and heterosexual people than ever before were expected at the pride walk. This will include parents and kin of community members who have come out. City Corporation health standing committee chairperson Binu I.P. will flag off the walk at the Ayyankali hall at 4 p.m. It will reach Manaveeyam Veedhi where cultural programmes will be presented.

Family support group

A family support group of parents of community members will be launched under the umbrella of Queerythm on the occasion.

The group is intended to support those who want to reveal their identity and provide emotional and other kind of assistance such as counselling to their parents. Baby Latha, a representative of the parents and mother of transman Alex Razaq, will speak on the occasion.

Transgener activist and author Revathi A., whose name was put up on a banner on Columbia University’s Butler Library along with the likes of Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou a few months ago, will perform a solo play, Vellai Mozhi in Tamil.

A fashion show of gender queer persons called Neev on Heels will be held. Prijith says the fashion show will help shine the spotlight on diversity in LGBT identities. A music concert and DJ performance have also been planned.

Like last year, this edition of the walk too will strictly adhere to the green protocol, says Prijith.