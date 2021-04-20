More containment zones declared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 April 2021 01:15 IST

District Collector Navjot Khosa has announced more containment zones in the district in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Within the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation area, Karamana ward will be a containment zone.

In the Vellanad grama panchayat, Kidangummal, Puthumangalam, Punalal, Uriyakkode, Kuthirakkulam and Valiyara will be containment zones.

Micro containment zones have been announced from Nalanchira-Parottukonam to Thattinakam junction and in the Medical College and Murainjapalam areas within the city Corporation.

The district administration has also declared the following areas as containment zones. Kowdiar (Thiruvananthapuram Corporation); Plavode (Pulimath grama panchayat), Darshanavattam (Nagaroor grama panchayat), Valakkad and Mudakkal (Mudakkal grama panchayat), Vandippura (Chemmaruthy grama panchayat).

The following are the new micro-containment zones: Mulavana Pulimoodu region (Madavoor grama panchayat), Nagaroor junction (Nagaroor grama panchayat), Moonukallinmoodu (Neyyatinkara municipality), Manacaud Kuttukad residents association, South Fort Residents Association (Thiruvananthapuram Corporation).