Thiruvananthapuram

More awareness to take on COVID-19

The Women and Child Development Department will launch a COVID-19 awareness and data collection campaign as part of the Sampushta Kerala scheme.

The campaign would support the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said. As part of it, anganwadi workers and helpers would contact houses in their area and inquire about the health of the people particularly of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under the age of three. Stress would also be given on the need for them to remain at home. Programme officers would also make sure that awareness messages on COVID-19 that reached anganwadi workers as part of the Poshan Vani initiative also reached the people.

