Moratorium on repayment mooted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 March 2020 01:18 IST

A subcommittee of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) which met here on Wednesday decided to recommend to the State government to demand for a moratorium on repayment of loans to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had placed the government demand before the banks in view of the financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 threat. If the RBI concurs, there will be a ‘repayment holiday'’ on all loans till January 31, 2021. It will be applicable for standard accounts as on January 31, 2020. The Chief Minister had held discussions with the SLBC officials on Tuesday.

