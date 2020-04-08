Mohanlal’s words of solace to health workers

When Health Minister K.K. Shylaja joined health workers under observation for a video conferencing session, they had a surprise guest waiting for them.

Actor Mohanlal joined them in the conference from his home in Chennai, even crooning the song ‘Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaraanaay’, as a dedication for them.

The doctors, nurses and other health workers, after their days of duty in the isolation ward, have to compulsorily remain under observation for 14 days. The video conference session was organised to provide mental support to these health workers. Around 250 health workers from all the districts joined in the session.

The actor said he considered himself lucky to have got such an opportunity to interact with the health workers. In such an hour of crisis, the immense efforts they were putting in to save lives were a matter of pride for everyone.

They provided a lot of hope to those who were affected by COVID-19, he said. The cinema industry was ready to provide any kind of support. Kerala’s place had gone up several notches globally, thanks to the work of thousands of health workers, from cleaning staff to doctors, and the able leadership of the Health Minister, he said.

The actor, who interacted with all the health workers for around an hour, was taken by surprise to find his schoolmate in the conference, as Principal of the Kannur Medical College.