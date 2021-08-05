Modified curbs: checks to be strengthened in Thiruvananthapuram

Inspections to prevent crowding

With the modified COVID-19 regulations set to come into force on Thursday, the district administration has decided to appoint more sectoral magistrates and strengthen inspections.

District-level officials have been instructed to prevent crowding in places such as shops and busy junctions, as many of the existing curbs are being eased, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

More sectoral magistrates will be appointed to enforce the COVID-19 protocols. Inspections led by deputy tahsildars will be carried out in towns, busy junctions and municipal areas.

The Collector also advised pregnant women, children and people with ailments to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meeting held

A district-level meeting chaired by Mini Antony, the special officer coordinating the COVID-19-related protocols, was held on Wednesday to discuss the enforcement of the new curbs announced by the State government.

The modified restrictions are based on the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR), which stands for the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in a week multiplied by 1,000 divided by the total population of a local body ward. Stringent lockdown measures will be imposed in wards with a WIPR of more than 10.

As part of enforcing the new regulations in the district, inspections will be intensified in shops, Ms. Khosa said. Shop owners should introduce measures to avoid crowds, she said.