Model code violation alleged

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 March 2021 01:09 IST

Govt. nominated 6 members to KTU Syndicate: forum

The Save University Campaign Committee has petitioned the Election Commission alleging that the State government had breached the model code of conduct by nominating six members to the Syndicate of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The Higher Education Department had nominated former MP P.K. Biju, CPI (M) district committee member I. Saju and four others to the Syndicate on February 26, the day the Election Commission had announced the schedule of Assembly polls.

In their complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajirkhan also alleged that the nominations were made hurriedly to influence the appointments to the non-teaching posts of Joint Directors and Assistant Directors. They said the Syndicate had a major role in appointing the selection committee.

The nominations made by the ruling LDF were aimed at intervening in the selection process, they alleged, and sought the Election Commission’s intervention to quash or freeze the appointment process and the order that nominated members to the Syndicate.