Mobile bookshop on a cellphone mission in Kerala

Initiative at Vattiyurkavu to help children access online classes

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Friday inaugurated the ‘Vattiyurkavil Vijnjana Yathra’ programme organised by the Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade (VYB) as part of the Reading Week celebrations and to provide aid to students who cannot access online classes.

The youth brigade, led by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will take the travelling book store to all the wards in the constituency. The book store is being run in association with the State Institute of Languages, State Institute of Children’s Literature, D.C. Books, Mathrubhumi Books and Chintha Publishers.

Competition for children

The proceeds from selling the books will be used for buying mobile phones and tablets for students struggling to access online classes. As part of the yathra, a reading competition is being held for high school and higher secondary students in the constituency.

Books as prize

The first 100 students who register for the competition will be able to participate. They will be provided a book for free. They will have to write a review of the book and submit it online.

The jury will interact online with the writers of the 10 best entries, following which the top three winners will be picked. They will get books worth ₹,5000, ₹3,000 and ₹1,500.

Till July 10

The yathra will be held from July 2 to 10. On the first day, it covered Sasthamangalam, Kannammoola, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, and Muttada. More than 250 books were sold on Friday.