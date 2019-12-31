Miyawaki forest in city turns one

The 'baby forest' in the capital city is turning a year old.

It was on January 2, 2019 that a Miyawaki forest was set up on five cents of land at Kanakakkunnu with 426 saplings belonging to 120 species. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had inaugurated the project on January 2, 2019.

This unique afforestation method popularised by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki has been gaining popularity in Thiruvananthapuram as a solution to the absence of green lungs in urban landscapes. The Miyawaki forest at Kanakakkunnu was, in fact, one of the first to be set up.

The Miyawaki forest was a joint initiative of Invis Multimedia, Nature's Green Guardians Foundation, Culture Shoppe and Organic Kerala Mission Society on behalf of the State Tourism Department. A basic principle of this afforestation method is that plants and trees found locally in a region should be used.

The saplings were planted using a specially prepared organic mixture. Neither fertilizers nor pesticides have been used to spur growth.