Missing child: women’s panel takes case

Thiruvananthapuram

21 October 2021 21:54 IST

Woman says parents took her newborn from her three days after birth

The Kerala Women’s Commission has taken a case on the complaint of a young woman from Peroorkada that her parents took her newborn away from her.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi sought an urgent report from the State Police Chief on the matter. Both the parties will be summoned to a sitting to be held here next month, a statement from the commission here on Thursday said.

The woman, Anupama Chandran, lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police in April. The police registered a case recently. She had alleged that her parents separated her from her child three days after she gave birth in October last year.

‘Illegal custody’

She had named her father Jayachandran, a CPI(M) local committee member; mother; sister and her husband; and two others in the complaint. She also alleged that she was kept in custody illegally by her parents. The police had said the case was registered on the basis of legal advice, and preliminary investigation was on.

The whereabouts of the child are unknown, though her father had reportedly claimed that the child was handed over to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. The family was reportedly against her relationship with a Left youth wing leader Ajith.