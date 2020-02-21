Missing boys: child rights panel seeks probe

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has demanded that an investigation be conducted into the case of two children who went missing from Karamana and Kannammoola in the city by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, under the supervision of an Inspector General of Police.

The commission, in a statement here on Thursday, said Rahul, 15, of Kannammoola and Abhijith, 16, of Karamana and had gone missing on Feb. 15, 16 respectively.

While Abhijith’s body had been found from the Karamana river, Rahul was yet to be found.

Exam stress

As per the preliminary information received by the commission, the children had left their house owing to exam stress.

In the wake of this, the commission suo motu took cases in connection with both the incidents. Commission chairperson P. Suresh visited the children’s houses and took statements.

Abhijith’s parents denied that he had committed suicide. They said they suspected he had been murdered. His clothes, spectacles, and footwear were not found on his body or nearby.

The police too had been unable to locate these.

Mobile phone

In Rahul’s case, it was said that he left the house when his parents took a mobile phone found in his possession.