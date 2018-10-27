Minister’s directiveto Labour officials

Minister for Labour T. P. Ramakrishnan has directed Labour enforcement officials to ensure that the amendments to the 1960 Kerala Shops and Establishments Act are enforced strictly and that women workers are provided a safe and dignified working environment in shops, including the ‘Right to sit.’
He was speaking at a review meeting of District Labour Officers here on Friday.
The new amendments to the 1960 Act direct employers to ensure the security of women employees on night shifts. The Minister also suggested that the centralised call centre at the office of the Labour Commissioner be utilised for the same.
