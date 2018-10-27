Thiruvananthapuram

Minister’s directiveto Labour officials

more-in

Minister for Labour T. P. Ramakrishnan has directed Labour enforcement officials to ensure that the amendments to the 1960 Kerala Shops and Establishments Act are enforced strictly and that women workers are provided a safe and dignified working environment in shops, including the ‘Right to sit.’

He was speaking at a review meeting of District Labour Officers here on Friday.

The new amendments to the 1960 Act direct employers to ensure the security of women employees on night shifts. The Minister also suggested that the centralised call centre at the office of the Labour Commissioner be utilised for the same.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 4:24:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/ministers-directiveto-labour-officials/article25340570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY