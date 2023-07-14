ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches Freedom Fest promotional activities

July 14, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Event to be held in capital from August 12 to 15.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday inaugurated promotional activities for ‘Freedom Fest 2023: Knowledge Innovation Technology’ to be held here from August 12 to 15.

The Minister reviewed the preparations for the event. Academic chairman T.M. Thomas Isaac; general convener V.K. Prasanth, MLA; and conveners K. Anvar Sadath, T. Gopakumar, Veena Madhavan, Anoop Ambika, G. Jayaraj, and Sunil Thomas; were present.

The event, to be held at around 10 venues, will see the participation of 18 government institutions and 16 non-governmental organisations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Freedom Fest on August 12. Asia-Pacific Linux Foundation vice president Julian Gordon and IISc professor Narasimha Murty will deliver the keynote addresses.

‘Kerala Vision 2035’ for 1,000 people who are winners of an ‘ideathon’ organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) in professional colleges will be the main event on first day.

Discussions will be held at the main venue on areas such as inclusion and innovation, sustainable and equitable development, Internet governance, beauty of life, genomics, medical technology, cyber laws, media freedom, digital education, blockchain, and so on.

