Minister launches development works in Apollo Colony

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has said the government will implement development projects worth ₹2,011 crore through local bodies for the welfare of schedules castes and scheduled tribes in the State.

He was speaking while launching development works worth ₹8.5 crore at the Apollo Colony in Andoorkonam grama panchayat on Thursday. He said the government was willing to rehabilitate under the LIFE Mission those willing to shift from the colony, the largest in the district.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil presided over the function.