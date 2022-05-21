Minister highlights improved facilities at MCH

‘No queues at casualty, coordinated care for cardio, neuro emergencies’

The quality improvement initiative launched at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on a pilot basis for improving efficiency and quality in academic, research and medical care services will be extended to other government MCHs also, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said.

A special team, including expert doctors from all MCHs, had been in charge of the quality improvement initiative at Thiruvananthapuram MCH and this initiative had been found to be very productive, she said on Friday.

In Thiruvananthapuram MCH, a new casualty has started functioning. The new department of Emergency Medicine is now running a postgraduate course in Emergency Medicine. Triaging patients arriving at casualty and assigning them to medical units for appropriate care without delay has been taken up on priority as part of the quality improvement drive.

Ms. George claimed that patients now arriving at the casualty wing at Thiruvananthapuram MCH did not require to be on queue. Those coming in with cardiac emergencies like heart attack or neurological emergencies like stroke are now taken care of in a coordinated manner.

A chest pain clinic has been opened at the casualty for cardiac emergencies where a cardiologist will attend cases. Stroke care team is also working in coordination with the casualty medical team.

Stroke unit

A stroke unit and stroke cath lab are in the process of being set up. The service of senior doctors is being ensured in the casualty.

A implementation committee to review the day-today functioning of the MCH and a monitoring committee had also been set up by the government to oversee the quality improvement initiative.

Ms. George said that the lacunae pointed out by these committees are being resolved and the shortage of human resources and equipment is also being taken care of.