Minister exhorts doctors to do their best

Health workers should be willing to overlook the clock and give their time and best efforts to serve society, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Presenting the State government’s Best Doctor awards on Doctors’ Day on Monday, she said that society reposed a lot of trust on doctors and expected them to do their best to turn around the health sector. She said Kerala could take pride in the fact that it was the healthiest State in the country according to the report of NITI Aaayog .

For their services

Best Doctor awards were presented to R. Chandni, Professor and Head, Emergency Medicine, Government Medical College, Kozhikode(Medical Education); J. Padmalatha, Deputy Director of Health Services and State Leprosy Officer (Health Services); George Herald, Insurance Medical Officer, ESI Dispensary, Alappuzha (Medical Insurance Service); B. Satheesan, Director of Malabar Cancer Centre (autonomous public health institutions); Simon Morrison, Deputy Director (Dental division, Health Services); and C.M. Aboobacker, consultant paediatrician, Chalappuram, Kozhikode (private health sector).