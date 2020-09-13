Mini-train to chug along Kerala tourist village from October 7

The solar-powered, 10-ft locomotive of international design with three coaches will accommodate 48 passengers, including two crew.

The solar-powered mini-train, with an engine modelled on the exterior of a yesteryear steam engine, will chug along the idyllic Veli tourist village in the capital carrying the tourists from next month.

It will be available to those who step into the tourist village from October, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Saturday after taking a ride in the train along with Secretary, Tourism, Rani George and others.

The mini-train, will be commissioned on October 7, as part of the kick-off of the 100 projects of the Left Democratic Front government, after completing the trial runs and fine tuning the operations

Artificial fumes as in the steam locomotive, a traditionally modelled station, tunnel, and rail bridge await riders during the 1.76-km ride.

Track-changing points, additional tracks for facilitating train crossings, and old-fashioned ‘arm signals’ provided along the route add aestheticism with safety to the 40-minute ride. Turntables at one end to turn the locomotive engines around the old-fashioned way are another attraction.

To be operated by the Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation (Tourfed), the 10-ft locomotive of international design with three coaches will accommodate 48 passengers, including two crew.

Each sleekly designed coach will have rooftop solar panels to draw power directly. The train will begin its journey from the mini-railway station, named Veli Village, near the main entrance of the tourist village and traverse the artificial lake. It will cross over to the other side of the village over a 60-m new railway bridge constructed parallel to the present floating bridge and go around the artificial mound, tunnel, and stop at the Pozhikara station, before returning.

The technical assistance for the maiden narrow gauge project in this part of the country has been extended by Quilon Miniature Railway. Linking the rail and the work on the 60-m bridge that will link the village and Pozhikkara is in the final lap, Tourfed managing director Shaji Madhavan said.

The locomotives and coaches were made available by Bengalaru-based San Engineering Locomotives. All the passengers will have to take the ticket priced at ₹60 for travel. The Uralungal Labour Contract Society has executed the ₹9-crore miniature rail project for Kerala Tourism and the project is part of the ongoing ₹50-crore development work in the tourist village to increase footfalls