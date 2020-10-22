Milma to launch ‘Rich’ milk, blueberry ice cream

Coconut cookies, biscuits among new products

The Milma Thiruvananthapuram regional union is bringing out a number of new products, including high-fat milk priced at ₹25 per 500 ml and blueberry ice cream.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K. Raju will launch the new homogenised, standardised milk christened Milma Rich at 4 p.m. here on Thursday.

The new milk comes in green sachet. It contains 4.5% fat and 8.5% non-fat solids.

Ideal for desserts

It is ideal for making sweets and payasam, according to officials of the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. (TRCMPU).

Milma decided to bring out the high-fat milk bowing to demand from a section of consumers, including the capital’s north Indian community and tea shops.

With its introduction, the TRCMPU will have three types of milk — the yellow sachet double toned milk (1.5% fat), the blue sachet toned milk (3% fat), and the new green sachet (4.5%) milk.

Milma Drops

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will launch other TRCMPU products such as coconut cookies and Milma Drops biscuits.

M. Vijayakumar, Chairman, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, will launch the Milma blueberry ice cream.

Milma chairman P.A. Balan will deliver the keynote address at the function.