Migrant workers clash with police

The State capital witnessed tense scenes on Sunday when an agitation taken out by migrant workers turned violent and injured a senior police officer. The incident took place against the backdrop of several weeks of calm in the district with the police strictly enforcing the lockdown and going the extra mile to ensure the well-being of each cross-section, including the migrant workers’ population.

Around 650 workers who have been engaged in the construction of a shopping mall, braved a heavy downpour to gather close to their camp at Oruvathilkotta around 6 p.m. and demanded trains to transport them to their native places. They alleged that they were being denied the opportunity to travel while the workers in several other camps in the district had been able to return to their home States. Many even cited personal tragedies as the reason for their demand.

The demonstration turned unruly after some workers began to hurl stones at a police party led by Pettah circle inspector Girilal that had rushed to the area to pacify them. With the officer sustaining head injury in the melee, a large posse of police was deployed to control the crowd. Soon, Shanghumughom Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aishwarya Dongre managed to placate the workers and assured them that their demand would be considered.

A similar number of migrant labourers, who were also part of the workforce for the project, had managed to travel to their home towns prior to the lockdown.

Total lockdown

The public largely cooperated with the government’s call to observe total lockdown on Sunday. Barring some morning walkers, cyclists, and sanitation workers, the main roads of the city remained largely deserted for most part of the day. Only medical stores, laboratories, and outlets selling essential commodities were allowed to function.

The City police booked 122 people for violating the lockdown norms and also seized 96 vehicles. As many as 138 people were also penalised for failing to wear masks outdoors.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 195 cases, arrested 194 people, and confiscated 121 vehicles.

The district administration placed 2,514 people under observation on Sunday, thereby increasing the number of those who are quarantined in the district to 4,059. As many as 3,626 people were quarantined at their homes.

While 11 persons were admitted to various hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, seven others were discharged.