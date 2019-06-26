Migrant worker held on murder charge

The Kerala police have apprehended a West Bengal native from his hometown in connection with the alleged murder of his colleague in a hollow bricks factory in Attingal.

The accused, identified as Hussain Auron alias Amal, 33, from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, was arrested by the Attingal police for allegedly murdering another migrant labourer, Bimal Roy, 39, of West Bengal on March 10.

Bimal had been found dead with his neck slit inside the factory. The accused had purportedly fled away with his colleague’s belongings after murdering him.

Following a lookout notice being issued for the accused, a special investigation team had been constituted to bring him to book. The team camped in West Bengal for around two weeks under the false pretext that they represented a contracting company, which was on the lookout for workers for various projects in Kerala.

After getting in touch with one of Hussain’s friends, the police traced him down to the India-Bhutan border and apprehended him with the assistance of the local police.