Migrant labourers being enumerated

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have commenced enumerating migrant labourers accommodated in various camps here. Photo identity cards have been issued to 11,363 workers so far.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the details of the migrant population are being recorded from the 500-odd labour camps in the capital city. The efforts are being undertaken as part of the Janamaithri Suraksha scheme.

Quarantined

The district administration placed 140 people under quarantine on Saturday, while 484 people completed the 28-day isolation period.

While 1,811 people are currently under surveillance as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts, as many as 1,644 are being monitored in their homes. Sixteen people have been admitted to hospitals with various symptoms, while an equal number was discharged on Saturday. There are now 113 people who are under isolation in various hospitals and 54 people in the Corona Care Centre in Mar Ivanios College hostel.

Two people are receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and the SAT Hospital after being diagnosed with the infection. While 102 test samples were collected by the district authorities, 97 other samples came out negative.

Inspection

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan conducted an inspection at the Poonthura fish market to ensure that social distancing norms were adhered to. A token system has been implemented in the market to prevent crowding. Auctions have been prohibited. The Collector will visit other market areas in the days to come.

The district also received a consignment of 250 infra red non-contact thermometers, purchased using ₹22 lakh sanctioned by Shashi Tharoor, MP, under the MPLADS. The thermometers were handed over to District Medical Officer P.P. Preetha for deployment to various hospitals and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 128 people for violating lockdown norms and seized 98 vehicles. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 402 cases against 406 people and confiscated 312 vehicles.

Continuing the drive against the sale of spurious liquor, the police arrested two people, identified as Karunakaran and Aravindan, with alleged possession of 40 litres of koda (undistilled spirit) and half-litre of arrack.