Micro containment zones in coastal areas

The containment zones in the coastal areas will be replaced with micro containment zones.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed the Health and police departments and the local bodies to submit recommendations for converting the containment zones in coastal areas to micro containment zones. District Collector Navjot Khosa convened the meeting.

Only 50 people were allowed to attend marriages and 20 people at funerals till September 21.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Divya V. Gopinath and Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anu. S. Nair, Dr. Shinu K. S., and Deputy Director (Panchayats) Thressiamma Antony attended.