Michael Levitt to deliver lecture at KU

Nobel laureate Michael Levitt will deliver a public lecture at the University of Kerala on Monday.

The lecture ‘The Universe of Proteins’ is being organised by the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Karyavattom campus, as part of the Erudite scheme of the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Prof. Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist, had received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2013 for the development of multi-scale models for complex chemical systems.

He is among the first researchers to conduct the molecular dynamics simulations of DNA and proteins and develop the first software for the purpose.

According to Achuthsankar S. Nair, Professor, Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, the university was hosting Prof. Levitt for the second time.

He had previously visited the varsity in 2010 during which he had planted a Peepal sapling on the premises. A researcher who had drawn inspiration from his lecture then had successfully completed research and earned a PhD, Prof. Nair said.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman P.M. Rajan Gurukkal will deliver the presidential address.

University Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar will felicitate the Nobel laureate at the function.