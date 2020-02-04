MG College student comes under attack, SFI alleges ABVP role

A first-year undergraduate student of Mahatma Gandhi (MG) College here was assaulted by an unidentified gang on Sunday midnight.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of orchestrating the attack.

The victim is a member of the SFI. Kaushik, a BSc Chemistry student, was attacked outside the college premises around 11.45 p.m. while he and a few other SFI activists were putting up publicity material for a college unit conference of the SFI scheduled for Monday.

The armed gang, numbering around 10 and some covering their faces with helmets, charged at the SFI activists. While most of the SFI activists fled, Kaushik, who fell down, was surrounded by the gang, who trampled him and assaulted him with sticks, before fleeing on motorcycles.

Fractures hand

Kaushik has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital with fractures on one of his hands. The Medical College police have registered a case.

The police deployed a sizeable force in the area to prevent retaliatory attacks.

A protest march taken out by the SFI to the college was blocked near the main gates.

Classes were suspended in the college for the day following the incident.