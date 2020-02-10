Thiruvananthapuram

Metal-plating unit sealed

more-in

The health wing of the city Corporation on Sunday temporarily sealed a small-scale metal-plating unit at Vayalikkada, after outflow of alkaline waste water from the unit led to fish turning up dead in a canal nearby.

The health officials conducted a check at Marymatha industries after they received a complaint.

“The workers admitted that one of them had poured the waste water into the nearby canal, although they have not made it clear whether this is a usual practice. Since the canal leads to the Kundamankadavu pump house, pumping from there was shut down and was restored only by night,” said health inspector S.S. Minu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 12:38:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/metal-plating-unit-sealed/article30778031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY