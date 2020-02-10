Metal-plating unit sealed

The health wing of the city Corporation on Sunday temporarily sealed a small-scale metal-plating unit at Vayalikkada, after outflow of alkaline waste water from the unit led to fish turning up dead in a canal nearby.
The health officials conducted a check at Marymatha industries after they received a complaint.
“The workers admitted that one of them had poured the waste water into the nearby canal, although they have not made it clear whether this is a usual practice. Since the canal leads to the Kundamankadavu pump house, pumping from there was shut down and was restored only by night,” said health inspector S.S. Minu.
