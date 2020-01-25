Message of nutrition to the grassroots

Community-based events have been rolled out by the Women and Child Development Department as part of the Sampushta Keralam project to improve nutrition among children, adolescents, and pregnant and lactating women in the State.

The community-based events, held twice a month in the 33,115 anganwadi centres in the State, focus on tapping into traditional milestones in a mother or child’s life (from conception to prenatal and neonatal periods to the first two years) and using them to promote adoption of good health and nutrition behaviour.

The themes of the community-based programmes are associated with maternal and newborn/children’s health and their nutrition. The events are designed as platforms to pass on messages and counsel pregnant and lactating women on healthy practices. The programmes provide opportunities for face-to-face interaction among beneficiaries, community representatives, and facilitators such as anganwadi or ASHA ( accredited social health activist) workers. This is significant for it helps mobilise the community to support the women follow the recommended practices. So, not only the women but also their key influencers become aware of important health, nutrition and child care practices.

Target

The events target improvement in health-seeking behaviour among pregnant and lactating women.

The programmes also go a long way in creating awareness of benefits available to pregnant and lactating women under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY).

The community-based events are conducted under five names: Kunjoonu, Seemanthasangamam, Varnasangamam, Dampathisangamam, and Nirmalasangamam.

Women and Child Development Director T.V. Anupama says sensitising mothers is still the best way to ensure health and nutrition of the entire family.

The community-based events aere meant to make everyone, especially pregnant and lactating women, aware of various aspects of nutrition, which has a long-term impact on a woman’s and a child physical, psychological, and intellectual development. They were also an effective tool to promote social behaviour change among communities.