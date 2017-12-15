Mercykutty Amma visits Adimalathura

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma on Thursday visited the houses of fishermen who had gone missing from Adimalathura.

After arriving at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima at Adimalathura, the Minister proceeded to visit the family members of Stelus, who has been missing in the sea. She heard the concerns of his wife Susheela and their children. Ms. Mercykutty went on to visit the houses of other fishermen, including Vincent, Ceslant, Antony, Lawrence, Antonees Netto, Antony, Shiluvayan, Lordon, Kiran, and Simon.

Assurance

During her two-hour-long visit, she assured the families that the benefits that were announced by the government would be disbursed at the earliest. She added that the government would consider providing boats that were sturdier than the fibre boats that were commonly used by fishermen in the region.

The residents of Adimalathura appealed to her for a permanent solution to the problem of leachate flow in the area, particularly during the monsoon. She instructed the officials of the Harbour Engineering Department to take steps to address the problem. The Minister also agreed to consider the demand for a hospital at Adimalathura.