Mental health centre to be upgraded

Several projects were kicked off on Monday at the Mental Health Centre (MHC) at Peroorkada, which is celebrating its 150th year.
Health Minister K. K. Shylaja, who inaugurated the year-long celebrations being planned to mark the 150th year, said that the government was trying to elevate MHC as a Mental Health Research Institute.
She also inaugurated the cloth bag manufacturing unit and a charka hand-weaving unit.
Mental health required as much attention as physical health and depression clinics were launched as part of Aardram Mission to detect and treat mental health issues early, she said.
V. K. Prashanth, MLA, presided over the function.
