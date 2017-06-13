Thiruvananthapuram

Meeting on infectious diseases

The city Corporation will organise a meeting at the council lounge at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss issues surrounding the spread of communicable diseases and ways to control them. The Mayor has requested experts in the field who have suggestions on the way forward to participate in the meeting.

