Meet to discuss ways for zero waste status

The city Corporation will be organising a national conference of cities working with the aim of achieving zero waste status on February 15, 16 and 17. Experts in the field of waste management and environmental conservation will take part in the conference which will be held on the University College campus.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the conference at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will deliver the keynote address. Mayor K. Sreekumar, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, Centre for Science and Environment executive director Sunita Narain, Harithakeralam Mission vice chairperson T.N. Seema and scientist Ajaykumar Varma will be part of the discussions on the first day.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, former Chief Secretary S.K. Vijayanand, United Nations consultant Swati Singh Sambyal and others will be part of the discussions on the third day. On the third day, the Trivandrum declaration that will be formulated from all the discussions will be handed over to the Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C.Moideen.

The public can register for the conference on the web portal smarttvm.corporationoftrivandrum.in.

The first 25 to register will be allowed entry.

Open house

An open house will be organised to present new ideas in waste management, sources said. Those interested in taking part in the open house need to register before 4 p.m on February 14, either directly or through e-mail – ccccproject@gmail.com.