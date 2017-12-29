Meet of Kudumbasree Balasabha members begins

Ganitha Vismayam, a State-level gathering of Kudumbasree Balasabha members, got under way here on Friday.

The programme aims at getting students interested in Mathematics by linking it with nature and daily life and presenting it in a fun and entertaining manner.

As many as 420 children selected from activities and training held at the panchayat, block, and district level are taking part in the two-day gathering.

The programme was inaugurated by Mayor V.K. Prasanth at Government Model Higher Secondary School for Girls, Pattom. He said Balasabhas taught children the difference between good and bad. Chairperson of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shobha Koshy delivered the keynote address. She said the Balasabhas provided children an opportunity to understand their surroundings and become good citizens.