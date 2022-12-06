Meet of Janakeeya hotel entrepreneurs on Saturday

December 06, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree district mission will organise a meet and workshop for Janakeeya hotel entrepreneurs and their staff on Saturday to take them into confidence and equip them with running the hotels more professionally.

The Janakeeya hotels are a joint initiative of the State government and the Kudumbashree Mission that had its origin in the Hunger-free Kerala project. Today, nearly 1,200 Janakeeya hotels function in the State, and provide 2 lakh meals a day at an affordable ₹20 a meal.

However, the delay in receiving the government subsidy of ₹10 a meal has led to some Janakeeya hotels downing the shutters temporarily.

A total of 106 Janakeeya hotels function in Thiruvananthapuram district, of which three or four have closed for the time being. Kudumbashree district officials say they are not aware of the subsidy delay leading to the closures, though the entrepreneurs claim otherwise.

The Kudumbashree says though ₹3.5 crore is pending as subsidy, ₹1 crore was received last week and this was being distributed to the Janakeeya hotels so they can continue their operations.

Meanwhile, all the Janakeeya hotel entrepreneurs and their staff in the district will be provided training in running their establishments more professionally.

The Abedha Institute of Food Research and Hospitality Management, an agency under the Kudumbashree that is heading the workshop, will also provide training to the entrepreneurs for seven days.

The district mission also has plans to standardise the menu. At present, the menu changes from hotel to hotel. The standardisation will ensure that some special dishes are included, which may help the hotels earn more profit and continue operations in a sustainable manner without depending on the government subsidy. For instance, serving fish curry with meals, or tea and snacks in the morning and the evening, or introducing dinner can help drive up the profit margins, say officials.

Computerised billing will be introduced. There are also plans to organise the Janakeeya hotels into a consortium, say officials.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the entrepreneurs’ meet at BTR Memorial Hall, Thampanoor, at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will inaugurate the workshop. District Collector Geromic George will be the chief guest.