Meet against drug abuse

Ningal Ariyende Ningalude Kochi - A Handful of Heroes, a book by Fourth Wave Foundation's Project Venda, a civil society organisation working among teens and young adults empowering them to ‘Say no to drugs’, has been released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The book contains real life stories of ordinary people becoming instruments of change in the lives of the children in their community who were afflicted by addiction and abuse.

At the function in the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Vijayan handed over the book to C.C. Joseph, director of Fourth Wave Foundation, two football champs, Alan Soloman and Thomas Mayjo and two Project Venda staff Tijo Sebastan and Jijin S.

The release comes as a prelude to Asian Regional Forum Against Drugs 2019, a three-day World Forum Against Drugs from September 25 in Kochi organised by the World Federation Against Drugs and Fourth Wave Foundation’s Project Venda in association with the United Nations Office Against Drugs and Crime. The forum will consist of advocacy, workshops and conferences to be attended by 120 delegates from across 40 nations, a release here said.

Football is an effective tool used to divert teens and young adults away from habits detrimental to their health. One inspiring story in the book is of two youths from Chellanam who turned their life around and were chosen to represent the country in World Homeless Soccer tournament in Cardiff, England, in August and were instrumental in team India winning the Dragon Cup.