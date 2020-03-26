Medicines for the elderly at their doorstep

Medicines for the elderly, under the Vayomithram project of the Social Justice Department, will be provided at their doorstep against the backdrop of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The elderly are among the most vulnerable to the disease. Food for them and other requirements will also be ensured in association with local self-government institutions.

The Social Justice and the Women and Child Development departments have taken a number of steps to care for people in need. These were reviewed at a meeting here on Thursday.

New admissions to homes for children, women, and the elderly under the government have been stopped. In cases of emergency, they will be put under surveillance before being shifted to the homes. Directions have been given to residents of the home to maintain social distancing.

Children with parents are being sent home. Directions have also been given for their care. This will also apply to homes for the differently abled.

As Buds and special schools are closed, directions for the care of the children will be given over phone or online.

In the case of the mentally challenged and hearing and visually impaired, instructions will be given through sign language and phones provided as part of the Kazhcha project.

Transgenders

Directions have been given to arrange accommodation for transgender persons and provide food and medicines to them.

Food will be provided for anganwadi preschool children and adolescents, besides pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

School counsellors in the State will provide counselling to those under surveillance and their families at the district level.

Only emergency cases will be heard by the child welfare committees after ensuring social distancing.